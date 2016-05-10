Tapioca Pearls

How to Make It

Step 1 Place the tapioca flour in a heat-resistant bowl, add the boiling water and stir until a dough is formed. To keep dough from drying out, cover dough with a damp towel.

Step 2 Using about 1/8 teaspoon of dough to form a little ball.

Step 3 Place the pearls on a sheet pan that has been lined with parchment paper. Allow them to dry for at least 2 hours.