Tapioca pearls are used in teas, pudding and baking. Did you know that you can make them in your favorite color? Simply add food coloring into the mix.
How to Make It
Place the tapioca flour in a heat-resistant bowl, add the boiling water and stir until a dough is formed. To keep dough from drying out, cover dough with a damp towel.
Using about 1/8 teaspoon of dough to form a little ball.
Place the pearls on a sheet pan that has been lined with parchment paper. Allow them to dry for at least 2 hours.
To cook the pearls, fill a medium saucepan with water and bring it to a boil. Add the pearls. When they are half way cooked through they will float to the top. Continue cooking for another 15 to 20 minutes, then drain.
Notes
If you are not using the tapioca pearls immediately, cover the drained boboas, as the pearls are called, with a simple syrup. This way will keep in the refrigerator for several days.
