Tapenade Toasts
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 18 toasts
Grace Parisi

 Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • 18 thin baguette slices
  • Extra-virgin olive oil for brushing
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons black olive tapenade
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Pecorino-Romano

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler and position a rack 8-inches from the heat. Brush the bread on both sides with oil and arrange them on a baking sheet. Broil, turning once, until lightly toasted on both sides, about 1 minute. Be sure to shift the pan for even browning.

Step 2    

Spread the tapenade on the toasts and sprinkle with the Pecorino. Broil until lightly browned and sizzling, about 1 minute, shifting the pan for even browning. Serve right away as an accompaniment to soup, salad or as a crouton for dips.

Make Ahead

The toasts can be kept at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Re-crisp the toasts in a 325° oven.

