Tapenade Toasts

How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the broiler and position a rack 8-inches from the heat. Brush the bread on both sides with oil and arrange them on a baking sheet. Broil, turning once, until lightly toasted on both sides, about 1 minute. Be sure to shift the pan for even browning.
Step 2
Spread the tapenade on the toasts and sprinkle with the Pecorino. Broil until lightly browned and sizzling, about 1 minute, shifting the pan for even browning. Serve right away as an accompaniment to soup, salad or as a crouton for dips.
Make Ahead
The toasts can be kept at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Re-crisp the toasts in a 325° oven.
