Tangy Chicken Adobo

“My wife, Meshelle, is Filipino, and her grandma is always cooking food for us,” says Cathal Armstrong, chef at Restaurant Eve in Alexandria, Virginia. His version of this quintessential Filipino dish is extra-tangy thanks to the generous amount of cider vinegar. To ensure that all the chicken pieces finish cooking at the same time, halve each breast and separate the wings from the drumettes. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.