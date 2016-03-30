Tangy Beef Soup

This hearty traditional soup is prepared in infinite variations throughout Russia, Ukraine and the former Soviet Republics. Some versions are heavier than others, but all are tangy thanks to the addition of pickles (and often some of their pickling brine), olives and capers. This recipe comes from Mamushka, by London-based caterer and blogger (and former Ottolenghi chef) Olia Hercules. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, combine all of the ingredients with 3 quarts of water. Bring to a boil, skimming off any foam from the surface. Simmer over low heat until reduced by half, about 1 hour. Strain the broth through a fine sieve; discard the bones. Pour the broth into a large saucepan.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the chorizo and cook over moderate heat, turning, until golden, about 5 minutes. Add 1/4 cup of water, cover and simmer over low heat until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Transfer the chorizo to a cutting board and slice 1/2 inch thick. Add to the broth.
In the same skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste, grated carrot and sugar and cook until golden, about 5 minutes longer; season with salt and pepper. Scrape the mixture into the broth.
In the same skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 5 minutes. Add to the broth along with the pickles, brine, olives and capers and bring to a simmer. Season the soup with salt and pepper. Ladle into shallow bowls, garnish with chopped parsley and lemon slices and serve.