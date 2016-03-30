Tangy Beef Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the broth In a large saucepan, combine all of the ingredients with 3 quarts of water. Bring to a boil, skimming off any foam from the surface. Simmer over low heat until reduced by half, about 1 hour. Strain the broth through a fine sieve; discard the bones. Pour the broth into a large saucepan.

Step 2 Make the soup In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the chorizo and cook over moderate heat, turning, until golden, about 5 minutes. Add 1/4 cup of water, cover and simmer over low heat until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Transfer the chorizo to a cutting board and slice 1/2 inch thick. Add to the broth.

Step 3 In the same skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste, grated carrot and sugar and cook until golden, about 5 minutes longer; season with salt and pepper. Scrape the mixture into the broth.