Tangy Beef Soup
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
By Olia Hercules
May 2016

This hearty traditional soup is prepared in infinite variations throughout Russia, Ukraine and the former Soviet Republics. Some versions are heavier than others, but all are tangy thanks to the addition of pickles (and often some of their pickling brine), olives and capers. This recipe comes from Mamushka, by London-based caterer and blogger (and former Ottolenghi chef) Olia Hercules. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

BROTH

  • 3 pounds meaty beef bones
  • 1 onion, peeled
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 10 black peppercorns
  • 5 allspice berries

SOUP

  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/2 pound fresh chorizo sausages
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 carrot, peeled and coarsely grated
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 ounces mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped pickles
  • 1/4 cup pickle brine from the jar
  • 1/3 cup pitted olives, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon capers
  • Chopped parsley and thin lemon slices, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the broth

In a large saucepan, combine all of the ingredients with 3 quarts of water. Bring to a boil, skimming off any foam from the surface. Simmer over low heat until reduced by half, about 1 hour. Strain the broth through a fine sieve; discard the bones. Pour the broth into a large saucepan.

Step 2    Make the soup

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the chorizo and cook over moderate heat, turning, until golden, about 5 minutes. Add 1/4 cup of water, cover and simmer over low heat until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Transfer the chorizo to a cutting board and slice  1/2 inch thick. Add to the broth.

Step 3    

In the same skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste, grated carrot and sugar and cook until golden, about 5 minutes longer; season with salt and pepper. Scrape the mixture into the broth.

Step 4    

In the same skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 5 minutes. Add to the broth along with the pickles, brine, olives and capers and bring to a simmer. Season the soup with salt and pepper. Ladle into shallow bowls, garnish with chopped parsley and lemon slices and serve.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for 2 days.

Suggested Pairing

Austrian Blaufränkisch.

