Tangled Up
Derek Brown

"In southern Spain, they love rebujitos," says Washington, DC, bartender Derek Brown about the sherry-lemon soda spritzer. He gives his version a pleasantly bitter boost with Suze, a French aperitif. "It's refreshing," he says, "but you get a little more than just sweet and easy." Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes

  • 2 ounces oloroso or cream sherry
  • 1/4 ounce Suze
  • Ice
  • 4 ounces bitter lemon soda or San Pellegrino Limonata
  • 1 spiral-cut lemon twist, for garnish

In a chilled highball glass, combine the sherry and Suze. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Stir in the lemon soda and garnish with the lemon twist.

