Tangled Up

© David Malosh
"In southern Spain, they love rebujitos," says Washington, DC, bartender Derek Brown about the sherry-lemon soda spritzer. He gives his version a pleasantly bitter boost with Suze, a French aperitif. "It's refreshing," he says, "but you get a little more than just sweet and easy." Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a chilled highball glass, combine the sherry and Suze. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Stir in the lemon soda and garnish with the lemon twist.
