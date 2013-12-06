Tamarind Shrimp Soup
Marcia Kiesel
April 1998

This soup is as flavorful as it is warming.

Ingredients

  • 10 cups water
  • 1/2 cup (4 ounces) tamarind pulp with seeds (see Note)
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined, shells reserved
  • 2 small red onions—1 coarsely chopped, 1 minced
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 1/2 cups cubed fresh pineapple (1/2-inch cubes)
  • 1/2 jalapeño chile, seeded and minced
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, bring 2 cups of the water to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the tamarind pulp. Cover and let stand until softened, about 30 minutes. Pass the tamarind mixture through a coarse strainer; discard the seeds.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat the oil. Add the shrimp shells and cook over high heat, stirring, until pink, about 3 minutes. Add the coarsely chopped onion and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until softened and starting to brown, about 3 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until it starts to caramelize, about 2 minutes. Add the remaining 8 cups of water and bring to a simmer, scraping up the browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Simmer over low heat for 30 minutes. Strain the broth and return it to the saucepan.

Step 3    

Add the minced onion and the pineapple to the broth. Cover and simmer over low heat for 10 minutes. Stir in the tamarind puree and return to a simmer. Add the shrimp and cook over moderately high heat until opaque throughout, about 3 minutes. Add the jalapeño and season with salt and pepper. Serve hot.

Make Ahead

The recipe can be prepared through Step 2 up to 2 days ahead. Refrigerate the broth and tamarind puree separately.

Notes

Tamarind pulp is available at Asian, Latin and Caribbean markets.

