Tamarind Sangrita
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Shannon Ponche
August 2018

Sangrita, a blend of juices, herbs, and spices traditionally served with tequila and mezcal to draw out their nuanced flavors, is growing in popularity in Mexico and the United States. A sangrita—“little blood”—is salty, sweet, tangy, and spicy all at once. This molasses-colored version seasoned with chiles and spices from Shannon Ponche at Leyenda in Brooklyn offers a sweet-sour balance for pairing with añejo tequila, like Tequila Ocho Añejo 2014 La Magueyera. Or, make a michelada by stirring 1/4 cup sangrita with 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice in an ice-filled glass. Top with beer (this sangrita pairs well with a porter).

Ingredients

  • 1 cup coconut water (such as Vita Coco)
  • 1/2 cup fresh pineapple juice (from 8 ounces chopped pineapple)
  • 1/2 cup fresh lime juice (from 4 limes)
  • 1/4 cup Tamicon concentrate
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 3 tablespoons freshly ground toasted ancho chiles (from 3 chiles)
  • 2 teaspoons freshly ground toasted star anise (from 6 whole star anise)
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine coconut water, pineapple juice, lime juice, Tamicon, water, ground ancho chiles, star anise, sugar, and salt in a medium bowl; whisk until salt and sugar are dissolved. Cover and chill 8 hours or overnight.

Step 2    

Pour mixture through a nut milk bag into a bowl or a wire-mesh strainer lined with cheesecloth into a bowl. Serve immediately.

