Tamarind Sangrita

Sangrita, a blend of juices, herbs, and spices traditionally served with tequila and mezcal to draw out their nuanced flavors, is growing in popularity in Mexico and the United States. A sangrita—“little blood”—is salty, sweet, tangy, and spicy all at once. This molasses-colored version seasoned with chiles and spices from Shannon Ponche at Leyenda in Brooklyn offers a sweet-sour balance for pairing with añejo tequila, like Tequila Ocho Añejo 2014 La Magueyera. Or, make a michelada by stirring 1/4 cup sangrita with 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice in an ice-filled glass. Top with beer (this sangrita pairs well with a porter).