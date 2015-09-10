Tamarind Salsa

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large heatproof measuring cup, soak the chipotles in 1 cup of very hot water until softened, about 20 minutes. Remove the chipotles from the water and discard the stems; transfer the chipotles to a small bowl and toss with the oil. Reserve half of the chipotle soaking liquid (about 1/2 cup).

Step 2 Preheat the broiler. On a large rimmed baking sheet, arrange the tomatoes, onion and garlic. Broil 6 inches from the heat until the vegetables are nicely charred, about 12 minutes. During the last 2 minutes of broiling, add the chipotles to the baking sheet.