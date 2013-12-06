Tamarind-Date Dipping Sauce

Serve this tangy sauce with Akasha's spicy samosas or with pappadams, the Indian fried-lentil wafers. More Terrific Condiments
How to Make It
Step
In a small saucepan, combine the dates with the water, honey, tamarind and cayenne and simmer for 5 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a food processor and puree until smooth. Serve warm.
Make Ahead
The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks. Rewarm before serving.
Serve With
