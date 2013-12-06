Tamarind-Date Dipping Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/2 cups
Food & Wine
January 2004

Serve this tangy sauce with Akasha's spicy samosas or with pappadams, the Indian fried-lentil wafers.    More Terrific Condiments  

Ingredients

  • 1 cup pitted dates, chopped (5 ounces)
  • 1 cup hot water
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons seedless tamarind concentrate
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, combine the dates with the water, honey, tamarind and cayenne and simmer for 5 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a food processor and puree until smooth. Serve warm.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks. Rewarm before serving.

Serve With

