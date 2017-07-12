Tamales de Elote

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, soak the corn husks in hot tap water until pliable, about 1 hour.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a medium heatproof bowl, whisk the masa harina with 1 tablespoon of the sugar, the baking powder and 2 1/2 teaspoons of salt. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, warm the milk at high power for 30 seconds, until steaming. Pour the warm milk over the masa and stir until just combined. Let cool at room temperature for 10 minutes.

Step 3 In a food processor, pulse the corn until a chunky puree forms. Using a rubber spatula, scrape the corn puree into the bowl with the cooled masa mixture and stir until combined.

Step 4 In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter with the remaining 4 tablespoons of sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. At medium-low speed, add the cooled masa mixture in four additions, beating well after each addition.

Step 5 Remove 1 soaked husk from the water and arrange on a work surface with the narrow end pointing away from you. On the wide end, spread 1/4 cup of the tamale dough in a 5-by-3-inch rectangle, leaving a 1/2-inch husk border at the bottom. Fold in the long sides of the husk, overlapping them to enclose the filling. Fold the narrow end toward you, over the tamale. Fold the wide end over the tamale and secure the husk with butcher’s twine. Stand the tamale in a very large steamer insert. Repeat with the remaining corn husks and tamale dough. (Avoid packing the tamales too tightly or the cooked tamales will be dense.)

Step 6 Fill the bottom of the steamer with 2 inches of water. Place the steamer insert over the base. Place the remaining corn husks on top of the assembled tamales and cover the insert with a lid. Bring the water to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low and steam the tamales for 1 1/2 hours. Using tongs, transfer one tamale to a work surface. Carefully open the husk. If the husk peels away without much sticking, the tamale is cooked. If not, cover the pot again and check the tamales every 10 minutes until the filling no longer sticks to the husk. Uncover and let cool for 15 minutes before serving.