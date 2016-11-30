The Tally Man

© David Malosh
Indianapolis bartender Ryan Puckett loves to serve this cocktail after dinner "to cleanse the palate and satisfy the sweet tooth." He makes the drink with intensely fragrant Opihr Oriental Spice gin. If that's not available, swap in another aromatic gin, such as Monkey 47, which is also higher proof. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
Step
Rinse a chilled coupe with the absinthe; pour out the excess. In a mixing glass, combine the gin, banana liqueur, lemon bitters and crème de cacao. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into the prepared coupe and garnish with the star anise.
