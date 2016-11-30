The Tally Man
Serves : 1 drink
Indianapolis bartender Ryan Puckett loves to serve this cocktail after dinner "to cleanse the palate and satisfy the sweet tooth." He makes the drink with intensely fragrant Opihr Oriental Spice gin. If that's not available, swap in another aromatic gin, such as Monkey 47, which is also higher proof.  Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

  • 1/4 ounce absinthe
  • 2 ounces gin
  • 1 ounce banana liqueur, preferably Giffard Banane du Brésil
  • 4 dashes of lemon bitters
  • Dash of dark crème de cacao, preferably Tempus Fugit
  • Ice
  • 1 star anise pod, for garnish

Rinse a chilled coupe with the absinthe; pour out the excess. In a mixing glass, combine the gin, banana liqueur, lemon bitters and crème de cacao. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into the prepared coupe and garnish with the star anise.

