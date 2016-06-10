Tajarin with Grilled Kale Pesto

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the pasta In a large bowl, whisk both flours with a generous pinch of salt and make a well in the center. Add the egg yolks, whole egg, olive oil and 1 tablespoon of water. Using a fork, gradually whisk the flours into the wet ingredients until a shaggy dough forms. Scrape the dough out onto a very lightly floured work surface and knead until stiff but smooth, about 5 minutes. Wrap in plastic and let rest at room temperature until soft and relaxed, 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Step 2 Divide the dough into 4 pieces and work with 1 piece at a time; keep the rest covered. Press the dough to flatten. Using a pasta machine, starting at the widest setting, run the dough through successively narrower settings until you reach the second to thinnest; the dough should be a scant 1/8 inch thick. Cut the pasta sheet into 10-inch lengths, lay them on a lightly floured work surface and generously dust with 00 flour. Repeat with the remaining pieces of dough.

Step 3 Working with 1 sheet at a time, loosely fold the pasta over itself 3 or 4 times like a ribbon. Using a very sharp knife, cut across the folds into 1/8-inch-wide noodles. Uncoil the tajarin and toss with flour. Transfer to a lightly floured baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining sheets of pasta.

Step 4 Make the pesto Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread the pecans in a pie plate and toast for 7 minutes, until golden. Let cool, then coarsely chop.

Step 5 Set up an ice bath. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the kale until barely tender, about 2 minutes. Drain; transfer to the ice bath. Drain again and pat dry.

Step 6 Light a grill and oil the grate. Spread the kale on the grate and grill over high heat, turning occasionally, until charred in spots, about 3 minutes. Let cool slightly, then coarsely chop. In a blender, combine the kale with the anchovies, lemon juice, garlic, half of the toasted pecans and the 1/4 cup of pecorino. With the machine on, gradually add the 1 1/2 cups of olive oil and puree until smooth. Season generously with salt and pepper.

Step 7 In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente, about 1 minute. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking water.