Taiwanese Congee  with Sweet Potato 

Author Name: auntyem

Review Body: When I made this the other day, I also wondered about the amount of water. Another congee-like recipe I made before called for 6 C. water to 1 C. sushi rice, so I upped it by two cups to account for the extra volume needed to cook the sweet potatoes. I also added some Penzey's veg soup based to increase the depth and reduced the oil in the scallion-ginger topping to 4 T. It came out beautifully creamy with this ratio of 8 C. water to 1 C. rice. The flavors of this dish are simple and lean towards the sweet end, so I also added a splash of soy sauce right before serving. It makes a tasty, satisying meal - breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Review Rating: 3

Date Published: 2017-01-26