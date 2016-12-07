Taiwanese Congee  with Sweet Potato 
Kay Chun
January 2017

Congee, the popular rice porridge that’s eaten throughout Asia, is simple to make and perfect for a soothing meal any time of day. Slideshow: More Congee Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup short-grain rice, rinsed and drained 
  • One 3-inch piece of peeled fresh ginger,  thinly sliced, plus 1 tablespoon minced ginger  
  • 1 1/2 pounds mixed sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 5 tablespoons canola oil 
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine the rice, sliced ginger and 12 cups of water and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderately low  heat, stirring occasionally, until it starts to look creamy, about  30 minutes. Add the sweet potatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until the rice and potatoes are tender and the porridge is thick, about 15 minutes longer. Season with salt. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the oil with the scallions and finely chopped ginger and season with salt. 

Step 3    

Divide the congee between bowls and drizzle with the  scallion-ginger oil.

Make Ahead

The congee and the scallion-ginger oil can be refrigerated separately overnight. Reheat the congee slowly, adding more water if too thick.

