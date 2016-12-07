Taiwanese Congee  with Sweet Potato 

Congee, the popular rice porridge that’s eaten throughout Asia, is simple to make and perfect for a soothing meal any time of day. Slideshow: More Congee Recipes
How to Make It
In a large heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine the rice, sliced ginger and 12 cups of water and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until it starts to look creamy, about 30 minutes. Add the sweet potatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until the rice and potatoes are tender and the porridge is thick, about 15 minutes longer. Season with salt.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the oil with the scallions and finely chopped ginger and season with salt.
Divide the congee between bowls and drizzle with the scallion-ginger oil.
Author Name: auntyem
Review Body: When I made this the other day, I also wondered about the amount of water. Another congee-like recipe I made before called for 6 C. water to 1 C. sushi rice, so I upped it by two cups to account for the extra volume needed to cook the sweet potatoes. I also added some Penzey's veg soup based to increase the depth and reduced the oil in the scallion-ginger topping to 4 T. It came out beautifully creamy with this ratio of 8 C. water to 1 C. rice. The flavors of this dish are simple and lean towards the sweet end, so I also added a splash of soy sauce right before serving. It makes a tasty, satisying meal - breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Date Published: 2017-01-26
Author Name: kristiawoods
Review Body: Is it really 1 cup rice to 12 cups of water?
Date Published: 2017-01-15