Tahini Hummus and Honey Toasts

The mingling of sweet and salty is the idea here. The bracing lemony and nutty flavor of this hummus pairs really well with a generous drizzle of some raw honey - When spread over some crispy hot bread, the combination makes for some irresistibly special little toasts. Sprinkle with a bit of flaky sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper when serving. Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes
How to Make It
In the bowl of a food processor, combine the chickpeas, tahini, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, cayenne pepper, and salt, and process until smooth. Adjust the consistency of the hummus with 3 tablespoons of water and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Pulse a few more times until incorporated and smooth. Taste to adjust for seasoning and transfer to a bowl or airtight container.
To serve, toast the baguette slices lightly until they’re crispy on the edges but still soft in the center. Top each slice with a heaping spoonful of the hummus, about 2 tablespoons. Drizzle each slice with about a 1/2 tablespoon or so of the honey. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Make Ahead
