Tahini Hummus and Honey Toasts
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10 toasts
Sarah Bolla
July 2013

The mingling of sweet and salty is the idea here. The bracing lemony and nutty flavor of this hummus pairs really well with a generous drizzle of some raw honey  - When spread over some crispy hot bread, the combination makes for some irresistibly special little toasts. Sprinkle with a bit of flaky sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper when serving. Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas (about 1 1/2 cups), rinsed and drained  
  • 1/4 cup tahini
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • One baguette, cut into 10 1-inch thick slices, toasted
  • 1/4 cup raw honey for drizzling
  • Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the chickpeas, tahini, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, cayenne pepper, and salt, and process until smooth. Adjust the consistency of the hummus with 3 tablespoons of water and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Pulse a few more times until incorporated and smooth. Taste to adjust for seasoning and transfer to a bowl or airtight container.

Step 2    

To serve, toast the baguette slices lightly until they’re crispy on the edges but still soft in the center. Top each slice with a heaping spoonful of the hummus, about 2 tablespoons. Drizzle each slice with about a 1/2 tablespoon or so of the honey. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Make Ahead

The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. Bring to room temperature to serve.

