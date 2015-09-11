Tagliatelle with Fennel in White Wine-Pumpkin Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large deep skillet, heat the olive oil over moderately high-heat. Add the garlic and shallot and cook until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the fennel, season with salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the fennel has softened, about 3 minutes. Add the white wine, coconut milk, pumpkin puree, and red chili flakes to the pan and bring to a gentle simmer, about 8 minutes. Turn the heat to low and keep warm.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the tagliatelle until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup of the cooking water and drain.