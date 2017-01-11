Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple prefers to mix his own taco seasoning at home; that way, he always has it on hand for Taco Tuesday. His recipe yields enough to season four pounds of ground meat. Plus, it can easily be doubled or tripled and kept in the pantry for up to 6 months. Slideshow: More Taco Recipes
In a medium bowl, whisk all of the ingredients until combined. Transfer the taco seasoning to an airtight container.
To make 4 servings of taco filling, in a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of canola oil. Add 1 pound of ground beef, turkey or chicken and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until cooked through, about 8 minutes. Add 2 1/2 tablespoons of the taco seasoning and 1/2 cup of water and simmer until the meat is coated in a light sauce, about 2 minutes.
