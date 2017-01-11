Taco Seasoning
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : about 10 tablespoons, enough for 4 pounds of meat
Justin Chapple

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple prefers to mix his own taco seasoning at home; that way, he always has it on hand for Taco Tuesday. His recipe yields enough to season four pounds of ground meat. Plus, it can easily be doubled or tripled and kept in the pantry for up to 6 months. Slideshow: More Taco Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons chili powder
  • 2 tablespoons garlic powder
  • 2 tablespoons onion powder
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, whisk all of the ingredients until combined. Transfer the taco seasoning to an airtight container.

Make Ahead

The taco seasoning can be stored in an airtight container for up to 6 months.

Notes

To make 4 servings of taco filling, in a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of canola oil. Add 1 pound of ground beef, turkey or chicken and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until cooked through, about 8 minutes. Add 2 1/2 tablespoons of the taco seasoning and 1/2 cup of water and simmer until the meat is coated in a light sauce, about 2 minutes.

