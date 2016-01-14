Taco Pie
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes one 9-inch deep-dish pie
Magnus Nilsson
February 2016

In the 1980s, spice companies began exporting taco seasoning packets to Sweden. Today, home cooks throughout Sweden use taco spices to flavor savory pies like this one. You can use 1/4 cup of taco seasoning mix instead of the homemade blend here if you prefer. Slideshow: More Savory Pie Recipes

Ingredients

CRUST 

  • 5 1/2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 2 1/2 cups plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon milk

FILLING

  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 1/4 cups crème fraîche
  • 4 1/2 ounces cheddar cheese, grated
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the crust

In a food processor, combine the butter, flour, baking powder and salt and pulse just until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Add the milk and pulse just until  the dough comes together. Press the dough evenly over the bottom and halfway up the  side of a 9-inch springform pan. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about  45 minutes.

Step 2    Make the filling

In a small bowl, whisk the chili powder with the cumin, 2 teaspoons of salt, the onion powder, cornstarch, cayenne and coriander. In a medium skillet, melt the butter. Add the ground beef and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Add the spice blend and 2/3 cup of water and cook, stirring occasionally, until the water has evaporated, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a medium bowl, whisk the crème fraîche with the cheddar, egg and mayonnaise. Season with a pinch each of salt and pepper. Set the crust on a rimmed baking sheet. Using a slotted spoon, spread the ground meat evenly over the crust and cover with the cheddar topping. Bake until the topping is set and the crust is golden brown, about 45 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving. 

Make Ahead

The taco pie can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Rewarm before serving.

Suggested Pairing

For this robust savory pie, pour a red with substantial body, like a Syrah from Washington state.

