How to Make It

Step 1 Make the crust In a food processor, combine the butter, flour, baking powder and salt and pulse just until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Add the milk and pulse just until the dough comes together. Press the dough evenly over the bottom and halfway up the side of a 9-inch springform pan. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 45 minutes.

Step 2 Make the filling In a small bowl, whisk the chili powder with the cumin, 2 teaspoons of salt, the onion powder, cornstarch, cayenne and coriander. In a medium skillet, melt the butter. Add the ground beef and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Add the spice blend and 2/3 cup of water and cook, stirring occasionally, until the water has evaporated, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.