How to Make It

Step 1 In a large skillet, heat the canola oil until shimmering. Add the ground beef and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Add the taco seasoning and 1/2 cup of water and cook, stirring occasionally, until the meat is coated in a light sauce, about 3 minutes. Season the spiced beef with salt and pepper. Let cool completely.

Step 2 Spread the spiced beef in a 9-by-13-inch glass or ceramic baking dish. In a medium bowl, stir the refried beans with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper until smooth. Spread the beans on the beef. Spread the sour cream over the beans, then sprinkle the cheese and tomato on top.