Taco Dip
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Justin Chapple

This dip from Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple is a fun riff on seven-layer dip. Chapple takes the dip to another level by starting with a layer of super–flavorful ground beef that’s spiced with homemade taco seasoning. Slideshow: More Party Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons Taco Seasoning (see Note)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • One 15-ounce can refried beans
  • One 16-ounce container sour cream
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (6 ounces)
  • 1 large tomato, cored and cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 Hass avocado
  • 1 jalapeño, stemmed and very thinly sliced crosswise
  • 1 cup lightly packed cilantro leaves
  • Hot sauce and tortilla chips, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat the canola oil until shimmering. Add the ground beef and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Add the taco seasoning and 1/2 cup of water and cook, stirring occasionally, until the meat is coated in a light sauce, about 3 minutes. Season the spiced beef with salt and pepper. Let cool completely.

Step 2    

Spread the spiced beef in a 9-by-13-inch glass or ceramic baking dish. In a medium bowl, stir the refried beans with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper until smooth. Spread the beans on the beef. Spread the sour cream over the beans, then sprinkle the cheese and tomato on top.

Step 3    

Halve and pit the avocado, then cut it into 1/2-inch dice. Scatter the avocado, jalapeño and cilantro on the dip and serve with hot sauce and tortilla chips.

Make Ahead

The taco dip can be prepared through Step 2, covered and refrigerated overnight. Add the avocado, jalapeño and cilantro just before serving.

Notes

Taco Seasoning

