Tabbouleh with Pine Nuts and Almonds 

Chef Yousef Hanna’s nutty, crunchy twist on the classic Middle Eastern salad is mainly herbs and vegetables with a smattering of fine bulgur. Slideshow: More Tabbouleh Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large heatproof bowl, cover the bulgur with at least 2 inches of boiling water. Cover and let stand until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain well.
Step 2
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toast the pine nuts and almonds for about 8 minutes, until lightly browned. Let cool. Finely chop the almonds.
Step 3
In a large bowl, toss the bulgur with the tomatoes, parsley, mint, scallions, olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, pine nuts and almonds. Season the tabbouleh with salt and serve.
