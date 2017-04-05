Tabbouleh with Pine Nuts and Almonds 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large heatproof bowl, cover the bulgur with at least 2 inches of boiling water. Cover and let stand until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain well.

Step 2 Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toast the pine nuts and almonds for about 8 minutes, until lightly browned. Let cool. Finely chop the almonds.