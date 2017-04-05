Tabbouleh with Pine Nuts and Almonds 
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Yousef Hanna
May 2017

Chef Yousef Hanna’s nutty, crunchy twist on the classic Middle Eastern salad is mainly herbs and vegetables with a smattering of fine bulgur. Slideshow: More Tabbouleh Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup fine bulgur 
  • Boiling water 
  • 1/2 cup pine nuts
  • 1/2 cup raw almonds 
  • 3 medium tomatoes—halved, seeded  and finely diced 
  • 8 cups lightly packed parsley leaves,  finely chopped (from  1/2 pound parsley) 
  • 1 cup packed mint leaves, finely chopped 
  • 1 cup thinly sliced scallions 
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin 
  • Kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heatproof bowl, cover the bulgur with at least  2 inches of boiling water. Cover and let stand until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain well.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toast the pine nuts and almonds for about 8 minutes, until lightly browned. Let  cool. Finely chop the almonds.  

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the bulgur with the tomatoes, parsley, mint, scallions, olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, pine nuts and almonds. Season the tabbouleh with salt and serve.  

