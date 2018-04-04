Szechuan-Style Breakfast Biscuits

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the Szechuan Chile Sauce Whisk together all the ingredients to make 2 cups of sauce. The sauce will keep, covered in the fridge, for up to 1 week.

Step 2 Make the Cheddar-Scallion Biscuits In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and sugar. Cut in the cold butter until the mixture is gritty and sandy in texture. Put the bowl in the freezer for 30 minutes.

Step 3 Stir the cheddar and scallions into the dough until incorporated, then stir the buttermilk into the dough until well combined. Form the dough into a square, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and grease with cooking spray. Roll the dough into a 2-inch thick square – it doesn’t have to be perfectly even. Cut the dough into 6 equal squares. Transfer the biscuits to the cookie sheet and to the freezer for 30 minutes. (Once firm, these can be wrapped in plastic wrap and stored in the freezer for up to a month. You can bake them straight from the freezer; just add 5 minutes to the baking time.)

Step 4 Preheat the oven to 425°.

Step 5 Brush the 4 tablespoons melt butter and the 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil over the biscuits. Bake the biscuits until they are golden brown and feel firm when gently pressed, 15 to 17 minutes. If they still feel soft, bake for another 5 minutes. Reserve 2 of the 6 biscuits for another use.

Step 6 Make the Sandwiches Preheat the oven to 325°. If needed, lightly rewarm the biscuits in the oven.

Step 7 In a small bowl, mix the hoisin sauce and mayonnaise. In another small bowl, whisk together 1 cup of the Szechuan Chile Sauce and maple syrup.

Step 8 Heat a large nonstick pan over medium heat and brown the patties until cooked through, 6 to 7 minutes on both sides. If the patties are still a bit soft in the middle, you can transfer the pan to the oven for a few minutes to finish.

Step 9 Slice each biscuit in half and spread the bottom with the hoisin mayo. Top with a cooked sausage patty.

Step 10 Reheat the pan over medium-low heat. If there is not enough rendered fat still in the bottom, coat with a little oil. Crack the eggs into the pan and slowly and gently allow the whites to cook all the way through while the yolks remain runny. You don’t need to flip the eggs or move them in any way. Use a spatula to carefully transfer the eggs to the top of each sausage patty.