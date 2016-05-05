Symon’s Polish Boy Kielbasa Sandwiches
© John Kernick
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Michael Symon
June 2016

At his new Cleveland barbecue spot, Mabel’s BBQ, chef Michael Symon serves a version of the city’s famed kielbasa sandwich that’s topped with slaw and french fries. Symon makes his barbecue sauce with the local favorite brown mustard, Stadium. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

Slaw

  • 2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon Champagne vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 pound napa cabbage, cored and shredded (6 cups)
  • 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 jalapeño, minced
  • Kosher salt

Barbecue Sauce

  • 1/2 teaspoon whole coriander seeds
  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 red onion, quartered
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 1 canned chipotle in adobo, plus 2 teaspoons adobo sauce
  • 2 tablespoons bourbon
  • 1/2 cup spicy brown mustard
  • 1/4 cup yellow mustard
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 4 kielbasa (1 pound)
  • 4 hoagie rolls, toasted
  • French fries, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the slaw

In a bowl, whisk the mustard, mayonnaise, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and sugar. Add the cabbage, red onion, garlic and jalapeño, season with salt and toss. Cover and refrigerate the slaw for 1 hour.

Step 2    Make the barbecue sauce

In a small saucepan, toast the coriander seeds over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, 2 minutes. Add the vinegar, red onion, garlic, chipotle and  bourbon and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until slightly reduced, about  5 minutes. Strain the sauce into a heatproof bowl and let cool. Whisk in the adobo sauce,  mustards, maple syrup and pepper and season with salt.

Step 3    

In a nonstick skillet, heat the canola oil. Add the kielbasa and cook over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until golden and cooked through, about 10 minutes. Spread some of the mustard-barbecue sauce on the cut sides of the rolls and set a sausage in each roll. Top with the slaw and french fries and serve warm with the remaining barbecue sauce.

Make Ahead

The mustard barbecue sauce can be refrigerated for 1 week. The slaw can be refrigerated for 6 hours.

Suggested Pairing

Lightly hoppy pilsner.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up