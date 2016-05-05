Symon’s Polish Boy Kielbasa Sandwiches

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the slaw In a bowl, whisk the mustard, mayonnaise, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and sugar. Add the cabbage, red onion, garlic and jalapeño, season with salt and toss. Cover and refrigerate the slaw for 1 hour.

Step 2 Make the barbecue sauce In a small saucepan, toast the coriander seeds over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, 2 minutes. Add the vinegar, red onion, garlic, chipotle and bourbon and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Strain the sauce into a heatproof bowl and let cool. Whisk in the adobo sauce, mustards, maple syrup and pepper and season with salt.