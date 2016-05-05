Symon’s Polish Boy Kielbasa Sandwiches

At his new Cleveland barbecue spot, Mabel’s BBQ, chef Michael Symon serves a version of the city’s famed kielbasa sandwich that’s topped with slaw and french fries. Symon makes his barbecue sauce with the local favorite brown mustard, Stadium. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl, whisk the mustard, mayonnaise, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and sugar. Add the cabbage, red onion, garlic and jalapeño, season with salt and toss. Cover and refrigerate the slaw for 1 hour.
In a small saucepan, toast the coriander seeds over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, 2 minutes. Add the vinegar, red onion, garlic, chipotle and bourbon and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Strain the sauce into a heatproof bowl and let cool. Whisk in the adobo sauce, mustards, maple syrup and pepper and season with salt.
In a nonstick skillet, heat the canola oil. Add the kielbasa and cook over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until golden and cooked through, about 10 minutes. Spread some of the mustard-barbecue sauce on the cut sides of the rolls and set a sausage in each roll. Top with the slaw and french fries and serve warm with the remaining barbecue sauce.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: MJS1937
Review Body: There are no other words, this was simply, BAD.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-08