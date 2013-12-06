Swordfish Steaks with Mint and Garlic

Step

Season the swordfish with salt and pepper. In each of 2 very large skillets, heat 1/2 cup of the olive oil until shimmering. Add the swordfish in a single layer along with the garlic and vinegar. Cover and cook over moderate heat until the fish is opaque throughout, about 5 minutes. Add the mint leaves and cook until wilted. Using a slotted spatula, transfer the swordfish to a large platter. Pour half of the pan juices on top and serve immediately. Pass the remaining pan juices separately.