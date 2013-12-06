Swordfish Steaks with Mint and Garlic
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Marcella Giamundo
April 2004

Rafaella Giamundo always cooks the fish in plenty of olive oil, to make extra of the delicious pan juices for dipping bread.    More Amazing Seafood Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds swordfish steaks, about 1/2 inch thick
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup white wine vinegar
  • 1/2 packed cup mint leaves

How to Make It

Step

Season the swordfish with salt and pepper. In each of 2 very large skillets, heat 1/2 cup of the olive oil until shimmering. Add the swordfish in a single layer along with the garlic and vinegar. Cover and cook over moderate heat until the fish is opaque throughout, about 5 minutes. Add the mint leaves and cook until wilted. Using a slotted spatula, transfer the swordfish to a large platter. Pour half of the pan juices on top and serve immediately. Pass the remaining pan juices separately.

