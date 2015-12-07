Swordfish with Romesco Sauce
© Con Poulos
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jonathan Waxman
January 2016

Chef Jonathan Waxman of NYC’s Jams makes his rich, nutty romesco sauce with roasted vegetables, two kinds of nuts and Calabrian chiles. Plus: F&W's Ultimate Guide to Fish and Seafood

Ingredients

  • 1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes
  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced with seeds
  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 3 Calabrian chiles in oil, drained
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup hazelnuts
  • 1/4 cup almonds
  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • Four 6-ounce swordfish steaks

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. On a rimmed baking sheet, combine the tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, garlic, chiles, paprika and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil; season with salt and pepper and toss well. Roast for about 40 minutes, until the vegetables are caramelized.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, spread the hazelnuts and almonds in a pie plate and toast for about 12 minutes, until deep golden. Transfer the hazelnuts to a clean kitchen towel and rub off the skins.

Step 3    

In a food processor, pulse the nuts until a paste forms. Add the caramelized vegetables, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and the sherry vinegar and pulse until the romesco is slightly chunky.

Step 4    

Heat a grill pan. Rub the fish with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the fish to the pan and grill over moderate heat, turning once, until nicely charred and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Serve with the romesco.

Make Ahead

The romesco sauce can be refrigerated for 1 week. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Serve With

Steamed green beans.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this recipe with a toasty, apple-rich, full-bodied white.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up