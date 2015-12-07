Swordfish with Romesco Sauce

Chef Jonathan Waxman of NYC’s Jams makes his rich, nutty romesco sauce with roasted vegetables, two kinds of nuts and Calabrian chiles. Plus: F&W's Ultimate Guide to Fish and Seafood
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. On a rimmed baking sheet, combine the tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, garlic, chiles, paprika and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil; season with salt and pepper and toss well. Roast for about 40 minutes, until the vegetables are caramelized.
Meanwhile, spread the hazelnuts and almonds in a pie plate and toast for about 12 minutes, until deep golden. Transfer the hazelnuts to a clean kitchen towel and rub off the skins.
In a food processor, pulse the nuts until a paste forms. Add the caramelized vegetables, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and the sherry vinegar and pulse until the romesco is slightly chunky.
Heat a grill pan. Rub the fish with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the fish to the pan and grill over moderate heat, turning once, until nicely charred and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Serve with the romesco.
Make Ahead
Serve With
Steamed green beans.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5