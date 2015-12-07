Swordfish with Romesco Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°. On a rimmed baking sheet, combine the tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, garlic, chiles, paprika and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil; season with salt and pepper and toss well. Roast for about 40 minutes, until the vegetables are caramelized.

Step 2 Meanwhile, spread the hazelnuts and almonds in a pie plate and toast for about 12 minutes, until deep golden. Transfer the hazelnuts to a clean kitchen towel and rub off the skins.

Step 3 In a food processor, pulse the nuts until a paste forms. Add the caramelized vegetables, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and the sherry vinegar and pulse until the romesco is slightly chunky.