Swiss Chard Lasagna

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Step 2 In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper, and cook, stirring, until golden, about 8 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Whisk in the milk and bring to a boil, whisking. Boil 5 minutes, then stir in the Swiss chard and cook until tender, about 6 minutes. Remove from the heat season sauce with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3 In a 3-to 3 1/2-quart lasagna dish spread 1 cup of the cheese sauce over the bottom. Make layers of noodles and sauce finishing with a layer of sauce. Dollop the ricotta over top of the lasagna.