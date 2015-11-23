Swiss Chard Casserole

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat then toss with the garlic, breadcrumbs and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Set the bread crumbs aside. Thinly slice the Swiss chard stems. Coarsely chop the Swiss chard leaves.

Step 2 In the same skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat until melted, then stir in the onion and Swiss chard stems and cook, stirring occasionally until softened, about 8 minutes. Stir in the Swiss chard leaves and cook, turning with tongs, until the leaves are wilted and all the liquid in the skillet has evaporated, about 6 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat.