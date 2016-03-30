Swiss Chard with Aleppo Pepper and Buttermilk

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large, shallow bowl, whisk the buttermilk with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 In a large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the chard stems and season with the Aleppo pepper, sumac and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the chard stems begin to soften, about 5 minutes.

Step 3 Add the chard leaves and the garlic to the skillet. Cover and cook over moderately high heat, stirring once, until the leaves are tender and wilted, about 4 minutes. Season the chard with salt and pepper and let cool to room temperature.