Swiss Chard with Aleppo Pepper and Buttermilk
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson
May 2016

Chefs Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson of Los Angeles's Kismet serve these tender steamed greens in a pool of seasoned buttermilk, but you can also use kefir, a fermented milk frequently used in Middle Eastern cooking, or plain yogurt. Serve these greens alongside the Crispy Rice with Dried Mint and Lemon and the Braised Chicken with Fava Beans—the flavorful buttermilk doubles as a delicious sauce. Slideshow: More Swiss Chard Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup buttermilk
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds Swiss chard, stems sliced 1/4 inch thick and leaves chopped
  • 2 teaspoons Aleppo pepper (see Note)
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground sumac
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated
  • 1/2 lemon, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large, shallow bowl, whisk the buttermilk with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the chard stems and season with the Aleppo pepper, sumac and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the chard stems begin to soften, about 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Add the chard leaves and the garlic to the skillet. Cover and cook over moderately high heat, stirring once, until the leaves are tender and wilted, about 4 minutes. Season the chard with salt and pepper and let cool to room temperature.

Step 4    

Spoon the Swiss chard over the buttermilk. Squeeze the lemon half over the greens, drizzle with olive oil and serve.

Make Ahead

The steamed Swiss chard can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Notes

An Aleppo pepper (pronounced Uh-LEPPO) is a dried ground pepper from Syria and Turkey. It's mildly spicy, tart and fruity.

