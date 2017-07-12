Sweet Tea Madeleines 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400° and position racks in the upper and lower thirds. Grease 22 madeleine molds and set on 2 large rimmed baking sheets.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder. In a food processor, pulse the granulated sugar with the black tea leaves and vanilla bean seeds until the tea leaves are finely chopped. Scrape into a large bowl and whisk in the eggs, honey and salt until smooth. Whisk in the dry ingredients until just combined. Stir in the milk and the 6 tablespoons of melted butter until incorporated.

Step 3 Spoon heaping tablespoons of the batter into the prepared madeleine molds, filling them three-quarters of the way to the top. Transfer to the refrigerator and chill until cold, about 20 minutes.