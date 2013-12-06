Sweet-Soy Tomato Tilapia
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
May 2014

Adding a little tomato that’s been simmering in a sweet soy sauce mixture to tilapia fillets makes for an easy, flavorful meal. Slideshow: Fast Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 4-ounce tilapia fillets
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
  • 1 tablespoon grated or minced fresh ginger
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame seed oil
  • 1 medium tomato, seeded and diced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the fillets from the pan and set aside.

Step 3    

In the same pan over medium heat, add the remaining tablespoon of butter and then stir in the ginger. Cook for 1 minute or until soft.

Step 4    

Stir in the soy sauce, water, rice vinegar, brown sugar, and sesame seed oil. Simmer for 2 minutes, and then stir in the tomatoes. Cook for 30 seconds or until the tomatoes are heated through.

Step 5    

Plate the fillets and then spoon the tomatoes and sauce over the fillets. Serve warm.

