Sweet-Soy Tomato Tilapia

Adding a little tomato that’s been simmering in a sweet soy sauce mixture to tilapia fillets makes for an easy, flavorful meal. Slideshow: Fast Fish Recipes
How to Make It
Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the fillets from the pan and set aside.
In the same pan over medium heat, add the remaining tablespoon of butter and then stir in the ginger. Cook for 1 minute or until soft.
Stir in the soy sauce, water, rice vinegar, brown sugar, and sesame seed oil. Simmer for 2 minutes, and then stir in the tomatoes. Cook for 30 seconds or until the tomatoes are heated through.
Plate the fillets and then spoon the tomatoes and sauce over the fillets. Serve warm.
