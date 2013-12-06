Sweet-Soy Tomato Tilapia

How to Make It

Step 1 Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the fillets from the pan and set aside.

Step 3 In the same pan over medium heat, add the remaining tablespoon of butter and then stir in the ginger. Cook for 1 minute or until soft.

Step 4 Stir in the soy sauce, water, rice vinegar, brown sugar, and sesame seed oil. Simmer for 2 minutes, and then stir in the tomatoes. Cook for 30 seconds or until the tomatoes are heated through.