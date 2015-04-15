Sweet Semolina Cake with Rose Water

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the cake Grease an 8-inch round cake pan. In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients except the almonds. Add 11/4 cups of warm water and mix with a wooden spoon until a thick batter forms. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and let rest at room temperature until set and semi-firm, about 30 minutes.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 325°. Using the tip of a sharp paring knife, score the top of the cake in a diamond pattern, cutting 1/4 inch deep into the cake. Place a few almond slivers in each diamond, pressing gently to help them adhere. Bake the cake for about 45 minutes, until golden and a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Transfer to a rack and let cool for 30 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the syrup In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, lemon juice, rose water and 1/2 cup of water and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves, about 2 minutes. Let cool.