Recipes Desserts Pies Sweet-and-Salty Pretzel and Waffle Cone Piecrust Be the first to rate & review! Finely ground pretzels and crushed waffle cones combine to make a versatile pie crust that's a perfect match for any no-bake pie filling. By Paige Grandjean Paige Grandjean Instagram Website Title: Associate Food Editor, Food & WineLocation: Birmingham, AlabamaEducation: Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 2 Award in Spirits, International Association of Culinary Professionals Cookbook Judge: Baking Category 2021Expertise: recipe development, food styling.Paige Grandjean is a food editor, recipe developer, and food stylist with over seven years of experience in food media. Her work has appeared in more than 15 nationally distributed publications, award-winning cookbooks, and digital platforms.Experience: Paige Grandjean has spent her entire career in food media. As a former recipe tester and developer in the Meredith Food Studios, she worked on recipes for numerous print and digital brands. Her extensive test kitchen experience landed her a spot as a panel speaker at the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) annual conference in 2020. Paige's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine, Southern Living, and Cooking Light, with her 2020 Food & Wine lamination cover story earning a spot as a Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Award finalist. As the current associate food editor for Food & Wine, Paige assists in overseeing all food content for the internationally acclaimed brand. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 14, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo: James Ransom / Food Stylist Chelsea Zimmer Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 55 mins Yield: 1 (9-inch) piecrust If you love a classic graham cracker crumb pie crust, this equally versatile version is a must-try. Finely ground pretzels add a malty and salty flavor while crushed waffle cones give the crust a caramelized sweetness. This sandy and sturdy crust holds up well to all no-bake pie fillings, such as our no-bake Apple Flambé Pie, or and the silky custard filling of our Black Sesame Pumpkin Pie. Waffle cones are available at most grocery stores or can be purchased from your local ice cream shop. To make this piecrust gluten free, look for gluten-free pretzels and cones. Ingredients 2 cups miniature pretzel twists 6 (5 1/2-inch) waffle cones (about 4 ounces), broken into large pieces ¼ cup light brown sugar ½ cup unsalted butter (4 ounces), melted Cooking spray Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Process pretzels, waffle cones, and brown sugar in a food processor until finely ground and well combined, about 20 seconds. Add butter; pulse until mixture resembles wet sand, 6 to 8 pulses. Press mixture evenly into bottom and up sides of a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 9-inch pie plate. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and crisp, 8 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Make Ahead Crust can be made up to 2 days in advance and stored, covered, at room temperature. Rate it Print