Sweet-and-Salty Pretzel and Waffle Cone Piecrust

If you love a classic graham cracker crumb pie crust, this equally versatile version is a must-try. Finely ground pretzels add a malty and salty flavor while crushed waffle cones give the crust a caramelized sweetness. This sandy and sturdy crust holds up well to all no-bake pie fillings, such as our no-bake Apple Flambé Pie, or and the silky custard filling of our Black Sesame Pumpkin Pie. Waffle cones are available at most grocery stores or can be purchased from your local ice cream shop. To make this piecrust gluten free, look for gluten-free pretzels and cones.