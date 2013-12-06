Sweet Potatoes with Almond Pesto
This chunky almond pesto is an excellent complement to potatoes, and it's also good on pasta. Slideshow: Perfect Pesto

Ingredients

  • 2 medium sweet potatoes (1 1/2 pounds), scrubbed and cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges
  • 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 cup sliced almonds
  • 1 cup packed basil leaves
  • 1 small garlic clove, crushed
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. On a baking sheet, toss the sweet potatoes with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, turning occasionally, until tender and golden brown.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a pie plate, toast the almonds for about 3 minutes, until lightly golden; let cool completely. In a food processor, pulse the almonds with the basil and garlic until finely chopped. With the machine on, drizzle in the remaining 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Transfer the pesto to a small bowl, stir in the cheese and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Serve the potatoes with the pesto.

Make Ahead

The pesto can be refrigerated overnight.

