Sweet Potatoes with Toasted Marshmallow Swirls

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. Prick the potatoes all over with a fork and put them on a rimmed baking sheet. Brush with olive oil and season with salt. Bake the potatoes for about 1 hour, until tender.

Step 2 Meanwhile, spread the pecans in a pie plate and toast in the oven until golden and fragrant, about 7 minutes. Let cool, then coarsely chop.

Step 3 In a medium saucepan, combine the orange juice with the honey and brown sugar and bring just to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Let the honey syrup cool.

Step 4 In another medium saucepan, combine the granulated sugar with the corn syrup and water and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar syrup registers 240° on a candy thermometer.

Step 5 In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the egg whites with the cream of tartar at medium speed until soft peaks form. Turn the machine to medium-high and drizzle the hot sugar syrup into the egg whites in a very thin stream down the side of the bowl; beat until stiff peaks form and the marshmallow is cool. Scrape the marshmallow into a pastry bag fitted with a medium straight tip.