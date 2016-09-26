Sweet Potato–Coconut Soup with Thai Curry

Author Name: Tanja Zambaras Review Body: I made this soup and it is amazing. Perfect for my New Years healthy eating routine. I did add an extra tablespoon of the red curry paste as well as more of the ginger and lime juice. And yes, salt! When serving it for my man I added a few cooked shrimp with the cilantro and toasted coconut. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-01-14

Author Name: johanna25 Review Body: I made this after checking out the latest F&W issue. This soup is really good, and I thought it was better the next day. I felt there was some flavor missing, and the recipe does not call for salt or pepper. I added both, and it really boosted the flavor. I would make this again! Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-11-14

Author Name: Tony Wilson Review Body: Texture and flavor were wonderful. I used some salt on serving. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-10-18

Author Name: Svetlana kaplan Review Body: Definitely add salt and pepper with each step. And definitely add an extra tablespoon of the curry paste and extra lime. The soup would be great with some protein, as another user suggested shrimp (sounds like a delicious pairing). So overall, this recipe needs quiet a few tweaks to be a five star but it has potential and is definitely very healthy. Review Rating: 3 Date Published: 2017-01-23

Author Name: Amy Lyn Richards Review Body: It's ok to use salt and pepper when sautéing the peppers and onions. Actually salt should be gradually added to each step to pull all the flavors out. After my additions, I found it to be more flavorful than it was when I followed the recipe to the T. Very good! Review Rating: 3 Date Published: 2017-01-18