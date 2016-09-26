Sweet Potato–Coconut Soup with Thai Curry
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Melissa Clark
November 2016

A trio of coconut—coconut oil, coconut milk and toasted coconut flakes—makes its way into this fragrant and lovely twist on a classic Thanksgiving soup from cookbook author Melissa Clark. Slideshow: More Sweet Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons organic coconut oil
  • 2 onions (1 pound), chopped
  • 2 medium green bell peppers, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons Thai red curry paste
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • One 15-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • Toasted unsweetened coconut and cilantro sprigs, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, heat the coconut oil. Add the onions and peppers and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until tender, 10 minutes. Add the curry paste and cook, stirring, about 2 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the sweet potatoes and 2 quarts of water and bring to a simmer. Cook until the sweet potatoes are tender, about 25 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in the coconut milk and lime juice.

Step 2    

In batches, puree the soup until smooth. Serve hot, garnished with coconut flakes and cilantro sprigs.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for 3 days.

