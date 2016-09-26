Sweet Potato–Coconut Soup with Thai Curry

A trio of coconut—coconut oil, coconut milk and toasted coconut flakes—makes its way into this fragrant and lovely twist on a classic Thanksgiving soup from cookbook author Melissa Clark. Slideshow: More Sweet Potato Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, heat the coconut oil. Add the onions and peppers and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until tender, 10 minutes. Add the curry paste and cook, stirring, about 2 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the sweet potatoes and 2 quarts of water and bring to a simmer. Cook until the sweet potatoes are tender, about 25 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in the coconut milk and lime juice.
In batches, puree the soup until smooth. Serve hot, garnished with coconut flakes and cilantro sprigs.
Author Name: Tanja Zambaras
Review Body: I made this soup and it is amazing. Perfect for my New Years healthy eating routine. I did add an extra tablespoon of the red curry paste as well as more of the ginger and lime juice. And yes, salt! When serving it for my man I added a few cooked shrimp with the cilantro and toasted coconut.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-14
Author Name: johanna25
Review Body: I made this after checking out the latest F&W issue. This soup is really good, and I thought it was better the next day. I felt there was some flavor missing, and the recipe does not call for salt or pepper. I added both, and it really boosted the flavor. I would make this again!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-11-14
Author Name: Tony Wilson
Review Body: Texture and flavor were wonderful. I used some salt on serving.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-18
Author Name: Svetlana kaplan
Review Body: Definitely add salt and pepper with each step. And definitely add an extra tablespoon of the curry paste and extra lime. The soup would be great with some protein, as another user suggested shrimp (sounds like a delicious pairing). So overall, this recipe needs quiet a few tweaks to be a five star but it has potential and is definitely very healthy.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-01-23
Author Name: Amy Lyn Richards
Review Body: It's ok to use salt and pepper when sautéing the peppers and onions. Actually salt should be gradually added to each step to pull all the flavors out. After my additions, I found it to be more flavorful than it was when I followed the recipe to the T. Very good!
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-01-18
Author Name: winston_lechat
Review Body: A big disappointment. Ingredients $$, plus a lot of prep effort, and the result was bland and lacking in kick. We added salt and aleppo pepper at the table and it helped, but not nearly enough. Perhaps a double dose of red curry paste would have made it more interesting.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2016-11-24