Sweet-Potato Waffles with Fluff

F&W's Justin Chapple makes this fun dessert by cooking shredded sweet potato in a waffle iron, then adding Marshmallow Fluff and pecans. Slideshow: More Sweet Potato Recipes
How to Make It
Heat an 8-inch waffle iron and preheat the oven to 200°. In a large bowl, mix the shredded sweet potatoes with the eggs, flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, salt and the 3 tablespoons of melted butter.
Brush the waffle iron with melted butter and spread one-fourth of the potato mixture onto it. Close and cook on high until the waffle is golden and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a rack in the oven to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining potato mixture. Serve the waffles topped with Marshmallow Fluff and chopped toasted pecans.
Notes
You can also make these in a Belgian waffle maker. Spoon one-third of the mixture onto the waffle iron instead of one-fourth.
