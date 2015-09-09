Sweet-Potato Waffles with Fluff
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple

F&W's Justin Chapple makes this fun dessert by cooking shredded sweet potato in a waffle iron, then adding Marshmallow Fluff and pecans. Slideshow: More Sweet Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds sweet potatoes - peeled, coarsely shredded and squeezed dry
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter, plus more for brushing
  • Marshmallow Fluff, for topping
  • Chopped toasted pecans, for topping

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat an 8-inch waffle iron and preheat the oven to 200°. In a large bowl, mix the shredded sweet potatoes with the eggs, flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, salt and the 3 tablespoons of melted butter.

Step 2    

Brush the waffle iron with melted butter and spread one-fourth of the potato mixture onto it. Close and cook on high until the waffle is golden and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a rack in the oven to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining potato mixture. Serve the waffles topped with Marshmallow Fluff and chopped toasted pecans.

Notes

You can also make these in a Belgian waffle maker. Spoon one-third of the mixture onto the waffle iron instead of one-fourth. 

