Sweet Potato Topped Chicken Pot Pie
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
October 2014

The sweetness of the potatoes balances the savory filling of the pot pie. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

Sweet Potatoes

  • 2 large sweet potatoes
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

filling

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 3 large carrots, cut into chunks
  • 1 baking potato, peeled and cut into chunks
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

How to Make It

Step 1    Roast the sweet potatoes

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Pierce the sweet potatoes all over with a fork then drizzle with the oil and wrap in aluminum foil. Bake the sweet potatoes until tender, about 1 hour. Let cool to warm and peel, then slice into 1/2-inch thick rounds and reserve.

Step 2    Make the filling

In a large cast-iron or heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, garlic, carrots, potato, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 tea-spoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook, until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Pour in the stock and bring to a boil, then stir in the chicken. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3    

Transfer the filling to a 3-quart baking dish. Place the sweet potato rounds over the filling, the sprinkle with a large pinch each of salt and pepper and drizzle with the melted butter. Bake the pot pie until the filling is bubbling, about 15 minutes.

