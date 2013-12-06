Sweet Potato Scallops with Caramelized Onion

How to Make It

Step 1 In a saucepan, cover the sweet potatoes with water and boil over high heat until just tender, about 12 minutes. Drain the potatoes and let cool. Peel and slice them crosswise 1 inch thick.

Step 2 In a medium skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add half of the sweet potato slices and cook over moderately high heat until well browned, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the sweet potatoes to a plate and season with salt and pepper. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and sweet potatoes.