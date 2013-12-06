Sweet Potato Scallops with Caramelized Onion
© Reed Davis
Marcia Kiesel
May 1998

Select slender potatoes that will make perfect scallops when sliced crosswise.

Ingredients

  • 3 slender sweet potatoes (1 1/2 pounds)
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a saucepan, cover the sweet potatoes with water and boil over high heat until just tender, about 12 minutes. Drain the potatoes and let cool. Peel and slice them crosswise 1 inch thick.

Step 2    

In a medium skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add half of the sweet potato slices and cook over moderately high heat until well browned, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the sweet potatoes to a plate and season with salt and pepper. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and sweet potatoes.

Step 3    

Add the onion to the skillet, cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and browned, about 8 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, scatter over the sweet potatoes and serve.

Suggested Pairing

This wine-friendly side dish could be happily paired with a nonvintage sparkling wine, such as a Prosecco from Italy. The onions make it an especially good match with a fruity Beaujolais.

