Sweet Potato Pavé
Gregory DuPree
Active Time
55 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
By Kristen Farmer Hall

Super-thin slices of sweet potato are key to the finished texture and shape of these crispy bites. Use a mandoline for the best results, stabbing the last bit of potato with a fork to keep fingers safe.

Ingredients

  • 1 garlic head, top cut off to expose cloves
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for greasing pan
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 3/4 pounds sweet potatoes (about 6 medium potatoes), peeled
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
  • Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Drizzle garlic cloves with oil, and wrap garlic head in aluminum foil. Bake in preheated oven until cloves are very tender, about 45 minutes. Set aside.

Step 2    

Lightly grease a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with olive oil and line with parchment paper, allowing 2 inches of overhang on both long sides. Place kosher salt and 5 roasted garlic cloves in a large bowl; using the back of a spoon, smash into a paste. Whisk in cream, thyme, and pepper. Set aside.

Step 3    

Using a mandoline, thinly slice potatoes lengthwise into 1/16-inch-thick slices. Add sweet potatoes to cream mixture; toss gently to coat. Layer potato slices in bottom of prepared pan, slightly overlapping to create a shingled layer, trimming potato slices if needed. Continue layering, pressing occasionally, until potatoes are about 1/2 inch from top of pan. Discard remaining cream and potatoes.

Step 4    

Fold excess parchment over potatoes, and cover pan with aluminum foil. Bake at 350°F until potatoes are tender, about 2 hours. Remove foil from pan, leaving parchment in place. Let cool 2 hours at room temperature. Place a second 9- x 5-inch loaf pan on top of cooled pavé in pan, and weigh it down with unopened canned goods. Refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.

Step
Step 5    

Carefully remove top pan and weights. Pour off any accumulated liquid around pavé. Invert pavé onto a cutting board; remove and discard parchment paper. Cut pavé crosswise into 8 slices. Place slices on a rimmed baking sheet, and refrigerate 20 minutes or up to 4 hours.

Step 6    

Preheat oven to 500°F with rack in upper third of oven. Brush pavé slices generously with melted butter, and arrange in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake until bottom edges are browned, 6 to 10 minutes. Invert pavé onto a serving platter, and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Serve hot.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com