Sweet Potato Lasagna

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 2 On a baking sheet, toss the sweet potatoes with the oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Roast the squash in the oven until tender, about 30 minutes.

Step 3 While the sweet potatoes roast, make the sauce: In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and 3/4 tea-spoon pepper, and cook, stirring, until golden, about 8 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Whisk in the milk and bring to a boil, whisking. Boil 5 minutes, then remove from the heat. Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 4 In a 3-to 3 1/2-quart lasagna dish spread 1 cup of the sauce over the bottom. Place 3 lasagna noodles evenly over the sauce, leaving even space between the noodles. Top the noodle layer evenly with a layer of sauce, then place another 3 noodles on top. Spread an even layer of sauce over the noodles, then spread half the sweet potatoes over the sauce. Top with another layer of 3 noodles, then sauce and the remaining sweet potatoes, then the remaining 3 noodles and sauce. Top with the cheddar cheese.