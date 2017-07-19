Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Mint–Pine Nut Pesto 
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Angèle Ferreux-Maeght
August 2017

This vegan and gluten-free gnocchi is surprisingly light and pillowy. Parisian chef Angèle Ferreux-Maeght binds the simple sweet potato dough with cornstarch instead of eggs. Slideshow: More Sweet Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup pine nuts 
  • 1/4 cup packed mint leaves, chopped 
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Gray sea salt 
  • 2 large sweet potatoes (1 3/4 pounds), peeled and sliced 1/2 inch thick 
  • 1 cup gluten-free flour, such as Cup4Cup or King Arthur brand (see Note), plus more for dusting 
  • 5 tablespoons cornstarch 
  • Thyme leaves, for sprinkling 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Spread the pine nuts on a rimmed baking sheet and toast until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Transfer the nuts to a work surface and let cool, then chop and transfer to  a small bowl. Stir in the mint, lemon zest and juice and ¼ cup of the olive oil. Season the pesto with salt. 

Step 2    

On a large rimmed baking sheet, spread the sweet potatoes in a single layer. Bake until tender, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a food processor and let cool, then pulse until smooth. Scrape the pureed sweet potatoes into a large bowl and stir in the flour, cornstarch and 1 teaspoon of salt.  

Step 3    

Lightly dust a rimmed baking sheet with flour. On a lightly floured work surface, cut the dough into 8 pieces and roll each piece into a 1/2-inch-thick rope, about 15 inches long. Using a knife, cut the ropes into 1-inch pieces. Roll each piece against the tines of a fork to make ridges and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. 

Step 4    

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the gnocchi until they rise to the surface, then cook for 1 minute longer. Drain well and transfer to a serving bowl. Toss with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil, then spoon the pesto on top. Sprinkle with thyme leaves and more salt; serve. 

Make Ahead

The uncooked gnocchi can be covered and refrigerated overnight. 

Notes

Gluten-free flour can be found at Whole Foods or on amazon.com. 

