Sweet Potato Fritters with Lemon-Tahini Sauce
Victor Protasio
Active Time
55 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
By Kelsey Youngman
September 2019

The barely-there binder in the batter makes for incredibly lacy, crispy fritters. Be sure to cook them gently over medium heat so they cook through and crisp up without burning.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons tahini
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided, plus more
  • 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and coarsely shredded on a box grater
  • 1 pound turnips or Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and coarsely shredded on a box grater
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 medium leeks, thinly sliced
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • Baby kale, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together yogurt, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Set aside.

Step 2    

Place a colander over a large bowl; add sweet potatoes, turnips, and remaining 2 teaspoons salt; toss to combine. Let mixture stand 10 minutes. Transfer mixture to a clean kitchen towel; gather up edges, and squeeze out excess liquid. Transfer sweet potato mixture to a medium bowl.

Step 3    

Heat olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Add leeks and a pinch of salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until leeks are soft and starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Add cooked leeks, eggs, flour, cumin, turmeric, and ginger to sweet potato mixture, and stir until thoroughly combined.

Step 4    

Wipe out skillet, and add a 1/8-inch layer of vegetable oil. Heat over medium until shimmering. Working in batches, spoon 2 tablespoons of batter for each fritter into skillet about 2 inches apart, and flatten slightly with a spatula. Cook until golden and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer fritters to paper towels to drain; sprinkle with salt to taste. Add more oil to skillet between batches as needed. Serve with lemon-tahini sauce and kale.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement