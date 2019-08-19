Sweet Potato Fritters with Lemon-Tahini Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Whisk together yogurt, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Set aside.

Step 2 Place a colander over a large bowl; add sweet potatoes, turnips, and remaining 2 teaspoons salt; toss to combine. Let mixture stand 10 minutes. Transfer mixture to a clean kitchen towel; gather up edges, and squeeze out excess liquid. Transfer sweet potato mixture to a medium bowl.

Step 3 Heat olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Add leeks and a pinch of salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until leeks are soft and starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Add cooked leeks, eggs, flour, cumin, turmeric, and ginger to sweet potato mixture, and stir until thoroughly combined.