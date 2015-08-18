Sweet Potato-Chorizo-Swiss Chard Burrito

In a small pot, cover the sweet potato and yam with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft. Drain.

Step 2

In a medium nonstick frying pan, heat the oil over medium high. Add the onion and cook for 2 minutes. Add the chopped chorizo and cook for 5 minutes, or until the chorizo cooks through. Add the garlic and Swiss chard leaves and cook for 1 minute, or until the Swiss chard starts to wilt. Add the sweet potatoes and yam to the pan and mix well. Season with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.