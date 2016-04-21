Sweet Potato Cakes with Yellow Corn, Basil and Goat Cheese
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Evan Rich and Sarah Rich

“A vegetarian dish can’t just be a throwaway or an incomplete thought,” says chef Sarah Rich of Rich Table in San Francisco. “It has to be interesting and satisfying like any other dish.” She and her husband (and Rich Table co-chef), Evan, bring that philosophy home with these crisp-tender sweet potato cakes topped with charred corn and crumbled goat cheese. Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and coarsely grated
  •  1 medium yellow onion, coarsely grated
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons thyme leaves
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  •  3 ears of corn, kernels cut off the cobs (about 3 cups)
  • 1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese
  • 2 tablespoons sliced basil
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the grated sweet potatoes and onion. Squeeze dry in a clean kitchen towel, then stir in the egg, flour and thyme; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Spoon eight 1/4-cup mounds of the sweet potato mixture into the oil and pat them into 1/2-inch-thick rounds. Cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer the sweet potato cakes to a platter and keep warm.

Step 3    

Wipe out the skillet and heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat until softened but not browned, about 1 minute. Add the corn and cook, stirring, until some of the kernels are browned, about 3 minutes. Spoon the corn over the sweet potato cakes, sprinkle with the goat cheese and basil and serve with lemon wedges.

