Sweet Potato Cakes with Yellow Corn, Basil and Goat Cheese

Author Name: Lorna Graham

Review Body: Very good. I probably had a little more than a pound of sweet potatoes, so I had a little trouble with them sticking together when I flipped them. Maybe a non-stick pan would have been better also. Very good with the corn, goat cheese and a little lemon over the top. I also made a yogurt sauce for a little added moisture, which was good, but I think the extra lemon juice over the top was perfect as well.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2017-06-28