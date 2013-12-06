Sweet Potato Cakes with Fresh Cranberry Relish

In a small bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and cayenne. Add the sweet potato, cheese and thyme and toss. In a medium bowl, combine the egg and milk. Stir in the dry ingredients just until combined.

Step 2

Heat 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil in a large nonstick skillet. Working in batches, spoon rounded teaspoons of the batter into the skillet and flatten slightly to form 1 1/2 -inch cakes. Cook over moderately high heat until the bottoms are lightly browned and tiny bubbles form on the tops, about 2 minutes. Flip the cakes and cook until lightly browned, about 1 minute longer. Transfer to paper towels to drain and repeat with the remaining oil and batter. Arrange the cakes on a platter, top each one with about 1/2 teaspoon of the relish and serve.