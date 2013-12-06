Sweet Potato Cakes with Fresh Cranberry Relish
Food & Wine
December 1995

These little cakes, from The Upper Crust in New York City, have a wheaty flavor and a refreshing citrus-spiked cranberry topping. Serve the leftover relish with roast poultry or pork or lamb chops.  Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole wheat flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and coarsely grated
  • 1/2 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (about 2 ounces)
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • About 1/2 cup vegetable oil, for frying
  • Fresh Cranberry Relish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and cayenne. Add the sweet potato, cheese and thyme and toss. In a medium bowl, combine the egg and milk. Stir in the dry ingredients just until combined.

Step 2    

Heat 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil in a large nonstick skillet. Working in batches, spoon rounded teaspoons of the batter into the skillet and flatten slightly to form 1 1/2 -inch cakes. Cook over moderately high heat until the bottoms are lightly browned and tiny bubbles form on the tops, about 2 minutes. Flip the cakes and cook until lightly browned, about 1 minute longer. Transfer to paper towels to drain and repeat with the remaining oil and batter. Arrange the cakes on a platter, top each one with about 1/2 teaspoon of the relish and serve.

Make Ahead

The cakes can be layered between sheets of wax paper and refrigerated for 1 day. Reheat them in a 350° oven.

