Sweet Potato, Brown Sugar, Bourbon

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. On a rimmed baking sheet, spread the sweet potato cubes in an even layer and season with salt. Roast until almost tender, about 30 minutes. Let the sweet potato cool.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in an ovenproof skillet, bake the cinnamon sticks until fragrant, about 10 minutes. Crush the cinnamon sticks, transfer to a blender and blend until a fine powder forms. Sift the cinnamon powder through a fine sieve into a small bowl, then stir in the granulated sugar and 1 teaspoon of salt. In another small bowl, stir the brown sugar with 11/2 tablespoons of salt.

Step 3 In a medium, heavy saucepan, heat 2 inches of oil until it reaches 375° on a candy thermometer. Line a baking sheet with paper towels. In a small bowl, whisk 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons of the flour with the baking powder and cornstarch. Transfer 1⁄2 cup of the dry ingredients to a medium bowl, then whisk in the seltzer just until smooth. (Discard the rest of the dry ingredients.) Place the remaining 1/2 cup of flour in a small bowl.