Sweet Potato and Feta Bourekas

How to Make It

Step 1 Place sweet potato cubes in a small saucepan; add cold water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high; reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until potatoes are fork-tender, about 10 minutes. Drain; transfer to a medium bowl. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Add feta, dill, olives, salt, and 2 tablespoons of egg; mash mixture with a fork until almost creamy (some lumps are OK).

Step 2 Preheat oven to 400°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll 1 pastry sheet into a 12-inch square. Cut sheet into 16 (3-inch) squares. Transfer squares to a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Whisk together 2 teaspoons water and remaining beaten egg (about 2 tablespoons) in a small bowl. Spoon a scant 2 teaspoons sweet potato mixture onto center of each square; brush edges lightly with egg wash. Fold each square over to make a triangle. Using the tines of a fork, crimp edges to seal. Transfer to a second parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Repeat rolling and filling procedures with remaining puff pastry sheet and remaining sweet potato mixture. Lightly brush tops with remaining egg wash; sprinkle with sesame seeds. Refrigerate on baking sheets 15 minutes.