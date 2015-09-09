Sweet Pickled Fresno Chiles

These sweet and spicy chiles are fantastic in potato salad, but they're also great on sandwiches or pasta. If you can't find Fresno chiles, use jalapeños (preferably red). Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes
How to Make It
Pack the chiles and garlic in a 1-quart heatproof jar.
In a small saucepan, toast the mustard seeds, coriander seeds, fennel seeds and peppercorns over low heat, stirring, until very fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add the vinegar, sugar, salt and 1 cup of water and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring to dissolve the sugar and salt. Pour the hot brine over the chiles and garlic and let cool to room temperature, about 2 hours. Serve immediately or refrigerate in the brine.
Make Ahead
