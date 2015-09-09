Sweet Pickled Fresno Chiles
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Vinny Dotolo & Jon Shook
October 2015

These sweet and spicy chiles are fantastic in potato salad, but they're also great on sandwiches or pasta. If you can't find Fresno chiles, use jalapeños (preferably red). Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces Fresno chiles (about 8 medium), sliced crosswise into rings
  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1 teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
  • 1 1/4 cups distilled white vinegar
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pack the chiles and garlic in a 1-quart heatproof jar.  

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, toast the mustard seeds, coriander seeds, fennel seeds and peppercorns over low heat, stirring, until very fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add the vinegar, sugar, salt and 1 cup of water and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring to dissolve the sugar and salt. Pour the hot brine over the chiles and garlic and let cool to room temperature, about 2 hours. Serve immediately or refrigerate in the brine.

Make Ahead

The pickled chiles can be refrigerated in the brine for 3 days. 

