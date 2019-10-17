Sweet Onion Challah Stuffing
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
By Nina Friend
November 2019

Baked in thin layer in a sheet pan, this nostalgic stuffing has plenty of deliciously crispy edges. When buying challah, look for a loaf that feels springy; when you poke it, the loaf should slowly bounce back to its original shape. The addition of orange juice adds a lightly sweet, floral flavor to this otherwise-traditional dish.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound crusty Italian bread, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 6 cups)
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground white pepper, divided
  • 1 pound challah bread, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 16 cups)
  • 2 large sweet onions, coarsely chopped
  • 1 large green bell pepper, coarsely chopped
  • 4 celery stalks, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter (4 ounce), cut into pieces
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage
  • 1/4 teaspoon poultry seasoning (such as McCormick)
  • 1 cup unsalted vegetable stock, turkey stock, or chicken stock, plus more, if needed
  • 3/4 cup fresh orange juice
  • 4 large eggs, lightly beaten

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 325°F. Place Italian bread cubes in a large bowl; drizzle olive oil over bread while stirring constantly. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon white pepper. Spread in a single layer on a parchment paper–lined rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until toasted, about 30 minutes, stirring once halfway through cooking. Set 3 cups Italian bread croutons aside. (Bread will shrink during baking.) Reserve any remaining croutons for another use.

Step 2    

Spread challah bread cubes in a single layer on 2 parchment paper–lined rimmed baking sheets. Place 1 baking sheet on top oven rack and the other on bottom rack; bake at 325°F until challah is dry, about 15 minutes, rotating baking sheets top to bottom halfway through cooking. Set challah croutons aside.

Step 3    

Working in 2 batches, pulse onions, bell pepper, and celery in a food processor until finely chopped, about 3 times.

Step 4    

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high until sizzling. Add onion mixture, parsley, and sage, and cook, stirring often, until vegetables are just tender but not browned, about 15 minutes. Stir in poultry seasoning, remaining 2 teaspoons salt, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from heat.

Step 5    

Whisk together stock, orange juice, and eggs until thoroughly blended. Toss together Italian bread croutons, challah croutons, and onion mixture in a large bowl until combined. Gradually pour stock mixture into crouton mixture, stirring constantly, adding more stock if stuffing looks dry. Let stand 10 minutes.

Step 6    

Spread stuffing in an even layer on a parchment paper–lined rimmed baking sheet; cover tightly with aluminum foil. Bake at 325°F until hot, about 30 minutes. Uncover and bake until lightly browned, about 15 minutes.

Make Ahead

Bake the challah and Italian bread croutons up to 1 day ahead.

Notes

You can substitute 3 cups store-bought seasoned croutons for homemade Italian bread croutons.

