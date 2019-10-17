Sweet Onion Challah Stuffing

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 325°F. Place Italian bread cubes in a large bowl; drizzle olive oil over bread while stirring constantly. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon white pepper. Spread in a single layer on a parchment paper–lined rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until toasted, about 30 minutes, stirring once halfway through cooking. Set 3 cups Italian bread croutons aside. (Bread will shrink during baking.) Reserve any remaining croutons for another use.

Step 2 Spread challah bread cubes in a single layer on 2 parchment paper–lined rimmed baking sheets. Place 1 baking sheet on top oven rack and the other on bottom rack; bake at 325°F until challah is dry, about 15 minutes, rotating baking sheets top to bottom halfway through cooking. Set challah croutons aside.

Step 3 Working in 2 batches, pulse onions, bell pepper, and celery in a food processor until finely chopped, about 3 times.

Step 4 Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high until sizzling. Add onion mixture, parsley, and sage, and cook, stirring often, until vegetables are just tender but not browned, about 15 minutes. Stir in poultry seasoning, remaining 2 teaspoons salt, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from heat.

Step 5 Whisk together stock, orange juice, and eggs until thoroughly blended. Toss together Italian bread croutons, challah croutons, and onion mixture in a large bowl until combined. Gradually pour stock mixture into crouton mixture, stirring constantly, adding more stock if stuffing looks dry. Let stand 10 minutes.