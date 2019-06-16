Sweet Gorgonzola Butter

Victor Protasio
Chef Suzanne Tracht makes this rich, indulgent compound butter with Gorgonzola dolce, the milder, sweeter, less acidic form of Gorgonzola piccante. Letting the mixture firm up in the fridge allows you to cut clean rounds; it’s the perfect accompaniment for Tracht’s prime rib eye.
How to Make It
Step
Gently fold Gorgonzola into butter until just combined. Place mixture on a piece of plastic wrap or parchment paper, and roll into a 6-inch log; twist ends to seal. Chill 1 hour. Remove log from plastic wrap or parchment; cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices.