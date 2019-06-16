Sweet Gorgonzola Butter
Victor Protasio
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3/4 cup
By Suzanne Tracht
July 2019

Chef Suzanne Tracht makes this rich, indulgent compound butter with Gorgonzola dolce, the milder, sweeter, less acidic form of Gorgonzola piccante. Letting the mixture firm up in the fridge allows you to cut clean rounds; it’s the perfect accompaniment for Tracht’s prime rib eye.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces Gorgonzola dolce, crumbled (about 1 cup)
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter (2 ounces), softened

How to Make It

Step

Gently fold Gorgonzola into butter until just combined. Place mixture on a piece of plastic wrap or parchment paper, and roll into a 6-inch log; twist ends to seal. Chill 1 hour. Remove log from plastic wrap or parchment; cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement