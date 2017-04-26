Sweet Corn-Yellow Tomato Juice
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 20 ounces, enough for 10 drinks
Sean Root

Reprinted with permission from The Bloody Mary, copyright 2017 by Brian Bartels. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Photographs copyright 2017 by Eric Medsker Slideshow: More Corn Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 or 4 ears fresh corn
  • About 2 pounds yellow heirloom tomatoes

How to Make It

Step

Husk the corn and cut away the kernels with a long knife. Juice the tomatoes and corn separately, then combine them in a 3-to-1 tomato-to-corn ratio. (The amount of juice from tomatoes varies, so the yield is approximate.) Pass the tomato-corn mixture through a fine-mesh strainer lined with cheesecloth or a coffee filter. Store in a sealed container and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up