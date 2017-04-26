Sweet Corn-Yellow Tomato Juice

Reprinted with permission from The Bloody Mary, copyright 2017 by Brian Bartels. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Photographs copyright 2017 by Eric Medsker Slideshow: More Corn Recipes
How to Make It
Husk the corn and cut away the kernels with a long knife. Juice the tomatoes and corn separately, then combine them in a 3-to-1 tomato-to-corn ratio. (The amount of juice from tomatoes varies, so the yield is approximate.) Pass the tomato-corn mixture through a fine-mesh strainer lined with cheesecloth or a coffee filter. Store in a sealed container and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Author Name: Daniel Sarpa
Review Body: Calls for raw tomato juice. Tasted terrible.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2017-06-19