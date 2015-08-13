Sweet Corn Salad with Pancetta and Mushrooms

This go-to summer salad from Baccarat Hotel’s Shea Gallante is incredibly versatile. “I serve it with everything,” he says, “from grilled chicken to steak or salmon. I’ll occasionally add chopped tomatoes, peppers, extra herbs or fresh cranberry beans. I even serve it piled on grilled bread as a late-summer appetizer.” Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the corn until crisp-tender, 5 minutes. Let cool, then cut the kernels off the cobs.
Meanwhile, in a large cast-iron skillet, cook the scallions over high heat until charred on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Cut into 2-inch lengths.
In the same skillet, cook the pancetta over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Pour off all but 1 tablespoon of fat from the skillet.
Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in the skillet. Add the mushrooms and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned, 5 to 7 minutes.
In a large bowl, whisk the lemon zest and juice with the honey, vinegar and remaining 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Season the dressing with salt and pepper. Add the corn, scallions, pancetta, mushrooms, frisée and chives and toss to coat; season with salt and pepper. Top the salad with shaved Gruyère and serve.
